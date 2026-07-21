Construction of a New Zionist Regime Wall Over More Than Half of the Gaza Strip

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Associated Press news agency, citing satellite images, reported that this wall is more than 23 kilometers long and is being built along the so-called "yellow line." The Zionist regime's army, while confirming the existence of this barrier, claimed that the structure is being built with the aim of creating a security zone and preventing the passage of resistance forces. According to this report, the main part of this wall has been constructed in recent months through areas destroyed during the war, and in the past two weeks, more than two kilometers have been added to its length in southern Gaza.

The report, referring to concerns about the "yellow line" becoming permanent as a new border within Gaza, adds that the construction of this wall has been accompanied by the widespread destruction of residential areas and agricultural lands, as well as the creation of roads and military bases. Satellite images also show that large parts of Rafah and other Palestinian areas have been destroyed using bulldozers and explosives, and new military infrastructure is being built on the ruins of these areas.

**************

End/ 345E