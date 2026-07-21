Hamas: Zionist Regime's Airstrikes on Gaza, Clear Violation of International Law

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hamas stated in a statement that the continuation of attacks and the killing of civilians will not weaken the Palestinian nation's will to defend its land, rights, and dignity, and the Palestinian people will continue to resist against occupation, settlement, and forced displacement plans. The movement also called on the mediators, the countries guaranteeing the ceasefire agreement, and the United Nations to take immediate action to stop the Zionist regime's attacks and end the policy of killing, blockade, and starvation against the people of Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that the number of martyrs of the Zionist regime's attacks since October 7, 2023, has reached 73,283, and the number of wounded has reached 173,864. Also, according to this report, the occupying forces have continued to violate the ceasefire agreement for the 284th consecutive day through airstrikes, artillery shelling, and gunfire in various areas of Gaza.

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