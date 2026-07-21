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Zionist Minister Claims: Tel Aviv Has No Desire to Enter a War Against Iran

22 July 2026 - 02:11
News ID: 1843308
Zionist Minister Claims: Tel Aviv Has No Desire to Enter a War Against Iran

Smotrich, an Israeli far-right minister, claimed in remarks that the Zionist regime has no desire or interest in entering a war against Iran, and that the current situation is favorable for them.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bezalel Smotrich, the Finance Minister of the Zionist regime's cabinet, in his latest remarks said that Tel Aviv has no desire to enter the ongoing military war between the United States and Iran. Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference, stating that "the current situation is favorable for us," he added that Israel does not want to directly enter these conflicts.

In explaining his regime's strategy, this Zionist official claimed that Tel Aviv's main goal is to "weaken Iran," but instead of military confrontation, he emphasized the effectiveness of "economic measures" to achieve this goal.

It is worth noting that according to experts in the occupied territories, the Zionist regime suffered irreparable damage during the Ramadan War and the Twelve-Day War, from reverse migration and business recession to the erosion of military capability, economic structures, and social cohesion.

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