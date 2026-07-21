Zionist Analyst: Trump Has No Way Out Against Iran, Will Ultimately Appear "Cowardly"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Avi Ashkenazi, a military analyst for Maariv, stating that the main question in Zionist circles these days is the possible timing of the start of war with Iran, said that the answer to this question depends above all on the decisions and approach of Donald Trump. He claimed that the United States and the Zionist regime have made a series of strategic mistakes in planning and executing their objectives against Iran, including the inability to form a broad coalition, retreating from some objectives, and refraining from ground operations against Iran's nuclear facilities.

This analyst also described the U.S. performance regarding developments in the Strait of Hormuz as a "tactical failure" and claimed that Washington has lost the opportunity to prevent what he called Iran's "strategic achievement." In conclusion, criticizing the U.S. President's approach, Ashkenazi claimed that after all his political and propaganda displays, Trump will ultimately leave behind a "cowardly" image; an issue that, according to him, has been recognized not only by Iran but also by China and Russia.

**************

End/ 345E