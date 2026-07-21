"The Nation of Imam Hussain (a.s.); From Karbala to Iran" Published

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The book "The Nation of Imam Hussain (a.s.); From Karbala to Iran" is a distinctive work proving that the event of Karbala is not an incident confined to the past, but a dynamic identity whose pulse still beats in the veins of the contemporary world. This research, with a comparative and sociological approach, opens a new window to the "sociology and philosophy of steadfastness" and shows how the ideals of Ashura have transcended geographical borders.

The appeal and turning point of this work lie in its comparative and methodical approach; reading this book conveys to the reader the feeling of discovering a blood and idealistic bond. The authors, with great precision, first extract the personality and behavioral characteristics of the companions of Karbala from ancient historical sources, and then compare their similarities with contemporary heroes of the resistance front, such as Commander Haj Qasem Soleimani, the martyred Mohsen Hojaji, and the martyred Ebrahim Hamed.

This work is the result of the effort and writing of Maedeh Al-Morteza, along with the research team of the Noor al-Yaqeen Cultural Institute, in 466 pages.

In a part of the book, we read:

The moment of farewell arrived, and the most lasting family send-off took place. Mostafa said goodbye to his wife, both embraced their daughter, and she passed under the Quran. Then it was Mojtaba's turn. Their brother Mehdi took them to the terminal. At the corner of the alley, they honked the last horn. At that moment, tears covered everyone's faces. Separation began, and the waiting was harder than that.

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