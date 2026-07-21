Naval Ban, Natural Response to Continuation of Blockade / Saudi Regime Must Accept Consequences of Its Foolishness: Yemeni Official

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammed Abdul Salam, the head of Yemen's negotiating delegation, issued a statement explaining Sana'a's positions toward Saudi Arabia.

Abdul Salam stated, "Saudi Arabia was given a very extensive opportunity to fulfill its commitments to compensate for the consequences of the brutal aggression against Yemen, and the Yemeni nation endured great suffering in the hope of achieving peaceful solutions away from military escalation, but the Saudi regime did nothing but obstinacy, procrastination, and evasion of its obligations."

The head of Yemen's negotiating delegation added, "Over the past four years, that is, since the 2022 ceasefire, this regime has portrayed its eight-year aggression as an internal Yemeni issue with which it has no connection, and this has been one of the biggest obstacles to achieving a comprehensive solution."

Referring to Riyadh's efforts to deny its role in the blockade of Yemen, he noted, "The recent Saudi aggression against Sana'a International Airport and the regime's military statement, which treated Yemen as if it were one of its own provinces and insisted on the continuation of the blockade, was a major scandal; because it revealed to all that Riyadh over the past years has been the behind-the-scenes factor in the closure of Sana'a Airport and the main driver of the naval blockade and the obstruction of ships entering Al-Hudaydah Port, and these actions have imposed heavy costs on Yemeni citizens."

Abdul Salam emphasized, "Saudi Arabia's belief that it can extend the blockade indefinitely is a mistaken belief and a failed gamble, and our great nation delivered its final word in the unprecedented million-strong marches on Friday, announcing that the deadline given to the Saudi regime has expired, and this regime, with its foolishness and arrogance, must accept the consequences of any tension; because 'blockade in response to blockade' is the natural, legal, and ethical response to the Saudi regime's obstinacy."

He concluded by noting, "Yemen's military stance has been adopted with the aim of pressuring the Saudi regime to ultimately yield to the truth, completely lift the blockade on Yemen's airports and ports, recognize Yemen's full right to benefit from its sovereign wealth, resolve the humanitarian file and payment of salaries, and take action to close the prisoners' file without any delay."

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