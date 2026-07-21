Division Among Arab Parties; Determining Factor in Netanyahu's Political Fate

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Netanyahu, while trying to maintain the cohesion of right-wing parties, hopes that Arab parties will not be able to run in the elections with a unified list; because division among these parties reduces the likelihood of forming an alternative coalition with the support of Arab representatives.

In this regard, some Israeli analysts, including Amos Harel, believe that the escalation of security tensions could also help create a state of emergency and improve Netanyahu's electoral position, although figures such as Dov Hanin, Ehud Olmert, and Ehud Barak have warned about the consequences of such an approach.

In contrast, efforts to revive the "Joint List" of Arab parties have so far not yielded results. Disagreements over how to allocate electoral seats among the "Democratic Front for Peace and Equality," the "National Democratic Assembly," and the "Arab Movement for Change" have prevented an agreement, and the United Arab List, led by Mansour Abbas, has taken an independent path.

However, the Front and the Assembly have reported the continuation of consultations to form a joint list and have emphasized that increasing the participation of Arab voters can play an important role in defeating Netanyahu's right-wing government in the upcoming elections.

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