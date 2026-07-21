Officials Indifferent to Killing of Soldiers / Trump Administration Thinking About Expanding War, Not Saving Soldiers: American analyst

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Daniel Davis, an American analyst and retired military officer, in response to the recent casualties of U.S. forces in ongoing operations, referred to the critical situation of the soldiers.

Davis said, "Two more American soldiers have been killed in this operation, and one remains missing. Additionally, four other soldiers had been hospitalized, who now apparently have been removed from the area; of course, this is assuming the information from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) can be trusted."

Expressing anger at the U.S. administration's approach, he added, "What is most distressing is the complete indifference of senior U.S. officials to the consequences that their decisions have for the soldiers of this country."

Davis also warned about possible White House reactions and stated, "So far, no response has been issued by the U.S. President, but it seems a response is coming; a response that will likely only serve as a pretext for entering more wars and expanding the conflict."

This retired military official concluded by recalling that he had warned about this path before the conflict began in January and early February, and stated, "We had warned from the very beginning that entering this war meant unnecessarily exposing U.S. forces to being killed and wounded."

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