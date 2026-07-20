Iran Exported 70 Million Barrels of Oil During Brief U.S. Sanctions Waiver, WSJ Reports

ABNA24 - During the brief truce with the United States, Iran exported approximately 70 million barrels of oil worth $5-6 billion, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported

.According to the WSJ, approximately 20 Iranian tankers headed for Asia between mid-June and mid-July.

On June 22, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) published a document confirming that the United States had issued a general license for the production, supply and sale of Iranian oil and petroleum products.

On July 7, the treasury department terminated the general license issued in June, which had eased US sanctions against Iran's oil sector until August 21, and prohibited new operations in this sector.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the United States’ revocation of its waiver for Iranian oil sanctions as a violation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two sides, cautioning that Washington bears full responsibility for any consequences arising from the breach.



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