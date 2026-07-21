Ayatollah Khamenei (r.a.) Bridge Between Politics, Spirituality

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Father Grigory Matrosov, a representative of the Russian Orthodox Church who had traveled to Iran through the efforts of Iran's Cultural Attaché in Moscow to participate in the funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Khamenei (r.a.), referring to his previous travels to Iran, stated, "This is not my first presence in Iran; I have previously traveled to the cities of Qom, Tehran, Isfahan, and Gorgan, but this trip holds a different significance and special meaning for me."

Stating that he considers being among the Iranian people an honor, he added, "We have come from the Russian Orthodox Church to Iran to pay tribute to the great leader of the Islamic world, Ayatollah Khamenei. Throughout history, figures have emerged who have changed the course of global developments, and in my belief, Ayatollah Khamenei is considered one of the most influential religious and political leaders of the contemporary era."

This high-ranking Orthodox cleric, emphasizing that the most important characteristic of Ayatollah Khamenei was the connection between political leadership and religious spirituality, stated, "He was, above all, a faithful and God-fearing person who always called people to obedience, worship, and servitude to God. His main message is that man, until the last moments of his life, in all circumstances, should make God the axis of all his decisions, behaviors, and actions."

Stating that one of the fundamental problems of the world today is that many politicians have distanced themselves from faith and divine values, Grigory Matrosov said, "In my belief, Ayatollah Khamenei is an example of a leader who was able to connect politics with spirituality and religiosity, and this very issue is an important message for the contemporary world."

The representative of the Russian Orthodox Church, referring to the commonalities between Islam and Christianity, said, "We in the Orthodox Church believe that Christians and Muslims share a common responsibility in defending faith, family, moral values, and devotion to God, and they must convey this message to the world."

Truth Will Ultimately Prevail

He also stated about the developments in the region and the war of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran, "I believe that truth and the right path will ultimately prevail. Although the region is facing war and insecurity today, and predicting the future of these conflicts is not easy, I hope that with God's help, all wars will end and peace will be established."

Referring to the situation in Russia, this Orthodox cleric also said, "Our country has also been involved in war for years, and this experience shows that predicting the outcomes of such crises is difficult. I am not a politician and cannot give a definitive opinion about the future of these developments, but I hope that Iran and Russia, relying on God and the steadfastness of their nations, will emerge victorious from these trials."

Grigory Matrosov concluded by noting, "I have not yet had the opportunity to study the works of Ayatollah Khamenei, but after this trip, I intend to carefully read his books and views and become more familiar with the thoughts of this religious leader."

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