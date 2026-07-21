Ruling Regime Targeting Religious Identity of Shiites / Shiite Scholars Imprisoned, Tortured, Humiliated: Bahraini Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Adel al-Shi'la, a Bahraini Shiite cleric, in remarks elaborated on the extensive dimensions of the violation of the rights of Shiite citizens in Bahrain.

Al-Shi'la emphasized, "What we are witnessing today in Bahrain as continuous violations of the rights of Shiite citizens is no longer limited to political or security restrictions, but has become a direct violation of religious and human sanctities."

He believes that the ruling power is advancing a policy that targets the identity of the followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), their sanctities, and their religious institutions, in the shadow of unprecedented measures against the country's largest demographic group (Shiites).

Sheikh al-Shi'la, referring to the numerous signs of this approach, placed at the forefront the domination of the judiciary and the severe restriction of the scope of Ja'fari jurisprudence, while other cases are referred to a judicial system that "has no compatibility with Islam or the law."

This Bahraini cleric added, "Among other clear manifestations of this targeting is the exercise of control over the endowments of the followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and the illegal seizure of their properties and assets. In addition, dozens of mosques, some of which date back to before the arrival of the ruling family to Bahrain, have been razed to the ground. Furthermore, while Shiites are prohibited from building mosques in their areas, permits for building mosques for the other sect are issued in the heart of Shiite areas, indicating an organized and hateful sectarian policy."

Sheikh al-Shi'la noted, "The ruling power has gone beyond targeting religious institutions and has targeted the religious symbols of Shiites by arresting dozens of scholars, including jurists who are prominent figures of this community."

He emphasized, "The ruling power places no value on the largest demographic group of this land, and while it considers the head of state as a 'protected and untouchable figure,' it treats the great Shiite scholars with insult, arrest, and humiliation."

Sheikh al-Shi'la added, "The published information about the torture, insult, and mistreatment of imprisoned Shiite scholars and accusing them of 'lies and slander' is further evidence of the extent of violations committed against them."

Raising the question that if this is the state of the community's elders and scholars, what is the situation of the ordinary and deprived citizen who is arrested, beaten, humiliated, and tortured to death, he emphasized that the sanctity of the human being in Islam includes his life, property, honor, dignity, and privacy, but these sanctities are now being systematically violated; whether through raids on homes, intimidating families, restricting religious rites, or targeting scholars and prisoners.

Sheikh al-Shi'la concluded by emphasizing that the performance of the ruling power confirms that "the prevailing law is the law of the jungle"; where the citizen is convicted before proving his innocence, rather than being presumed innocent until proven guilty; an approach that contradicts the most basic legal and Islamic principles. He called for an end to these policies, respect for the dignity of citizens, and the preservation of religious and human sanctities.

**************

End/ 345E