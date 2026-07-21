Publication of "A New Approach to Interreligious Dialogue" in Austria

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In an era when religious and cultural diversity has become one of the most important challenges of contemporary societies more than ever, LIT Academic Publishing in Austria published a book titled "A New Approach to Interreligious Dialogue: Education as a Path to Peace."

This work, published in German under the supervision of Elmar Kuhn as the thirteenth volume of the specialized series "Religion and Education" in 330 pages, offers a critical yet solution-oriented look at the current state of interreligious dialogue in the world.

The book consists of various sections, and in its introduction, Professor Kuhn and Martin Jäggle address the issue of religious diversity and its challenges for religious education in today's world.

The first section of the book, titled "Marginalization and Intolerance towards Religions; Europe and the World," examines topics such as the role of politics and society in protecting religious minorities, the future of the Jewish presence in Europe, the state of religious freedom in Africa and Asia, and the role of universities in strengthening the coexistence of religions.

The second section of the book, which can be considered its main focus, addresses the topic of "Interreligious Dialogue, Education, and Civil Society." In this specialized section, the authors have attempted to present new models for reviving interreligious dialogue.

The articles on overcoming the deadlocks of interreligious dialogue, the role of narratives in culture and religion, dialogical religious education, and the experience of civil coalitions based on religious beliefs in this section are accompanied by a diversity of authors.

Among the articles in this section, an article titled "Promoting Tolerance and Coexistence in a Multicultural World" by Reza Gholami, Iran's Cultural Attaché in Austria and head of the Iranian Wisdom House in Vienna, has also been published.

In his writing, Gholami emphasizes the necessity of strengthening the culture of tolerance, mutual understanding, and coexistence in multicultural societies, and attempts to present perspectives from the Iranian-Islamic intellectual and civilizational tradition in the global discourse on peace and cultural interaction.

In addition to articles by Kuhn, Jäggle, and Gholami, the book "A New Approach to Interreligious Dialogue: Education as a Path to Peace" includes writings by researchers such as Bechina, Raas, Barla, Gollner, Rathour, and other experts.

The cover image of this book, edited by Elmar Kuhn, is an artwork titled "Reading Together for Peace" by Kenyan artist Jacob Wachiara Ezegbo; a symbolic image that depicts the connection between education, the future generation, and peace.

The publication of this book has been supported by the Austrian Future Fund (Zukunftsfonds), the Friends of Religious Education Association, and the organization Christians in Need.

This academic series can be considered more than just a scholarly book; a work that invites educational policymakers, cultural activists, and religious leaders to consider education as one of the most important tools for building a world based on peace, mutual respect, and human coexistence.

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