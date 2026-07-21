Centenary Celebration of the Grand Mosque of Paris

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In introducing the history of this mosque, it is stated that a hundred years ago, Paris built a grand mosque to honor the Muslim soldiers from French colonies who fought in World War I. Now, this mosque is an essential part of the vibrant Parisian neighborhood, and as it commemorates its centenary, worshippers are reflecting on what it means to be Muslim in France today.

The director of the Grand Mosque of Paris, Mr. Hafiz, said he considers it a symbol of interreligious dialogue and diversity of beliefs in France. He also added that he is concerned about religious tensions in the country, which are linked to conflicts in the Middle East and election campaigns in France leading up to next year's presidential elections.

He continued, "The first time this building was constructed, the French President, Gaston Doumergue, declared that diversity in the religions of the French is an advantage that can only strengthen the national society of France." Mr. Hafiz described this message as very beautiful.

Ms. Fatima Chouchan, an active member of the Grand Mosque of Paris, expressed discomfort over the restrictions regarding the Islamic headscarf for women in French schools and some workplaces, and said, "I ask France to let Muslims remain with their beliefs and allow them to make their religious choices freely." Like other worshippers, Ms. Chouchan emphasized the message of tolerance and reconciliation at the centenary ceremony of the mosque.

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