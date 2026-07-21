Concern in Likud Over Possible Cancellation of Internal Elections Under Pretext of Escalating Tensions with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A political analyst for Maariv writes that although Netanyahu has spoken about holding internal elections and organizing the electoral list at the Likud Constitution Committee meeting, some senior party members believe he is seeking to gain more control over the composition of the candidate list through the allocation of special seats and the formation of a committee close to him. This situation, according to Maariv, has increased concern and uncertainty among Likud representatives regarding the timing and manner of holding the internal elections.

The report adds that Netanyahu's statements about the possibility of canceling the elections in the event of special security conditions have added to the concerns. Although the Prime Minister's associates have denied these claims and stated that security issues are independent of political considerations, some Likud members still believe that Netanyahu is trying to strengthen his position for the upcoming elections by exerting more influence over the composition of the electoral list.

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