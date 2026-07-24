IRGC targets large US ammunition depot in Kuwait with drones

IRGC announced on Friday that it targeted a very large ammunition depot at the US Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait with advanced heavy attack drones earlier today, in the 27th wave of Operation Nasr 2.

The depot was completely destroyed in a series of explosions.

At the same time, the hangars housing personnel at the base came under attack.

Six large hangars were completely destroyed, while three others sustained major damage.

A large number of enemy personnel were also killed or wounded, the IRGC added.