2 IRGC servicemen martyred while defusing US bombs

Two members of the IRGC have become martyred while they were defusing explosive devices used by the US and Zionist regime militaries in southwestern Fars Province over the past few days.

The two servicemen served in the Holy Najaf IRGC Ground Force Base stationed in Fars Province, accoridng to an IRGC statement.

The statement added that they were cleaning an area of the US undetonated bombs in the southwestern province recently.

General Ahmad Ahmadi and Colonel Mostafa Jamshidian were the names of those two servicemen.