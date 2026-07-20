Pakistani Delegation Visits ABNA Office, Vows to Keep Martyred Leader's Mission Alive No Matter the Cost

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: ABNA news agency received a delegation from Pakistan's Asgari Organization, an institution active for 58 years with nearly 50 schools across the country and numerous other operational units. The organization, which runs its operations through school funding, is dedicated to spreading the teachings of pure Muhammadan Islam and the Ahlul Bayt (AS), while also sponsoring underprivileged students to pursue education.

The delegation was welcomed by ABNA correspondents Ronaq Ali and Zainab, who engaged the guests in a detailed discussion about their experiences following the martyrdom of the leader.

Mrs. Iqra Batool, Vice President of the Asgari Organization, provided an overview of the organization's background before describing the atmosphere in Pakistan when the news of the leader's martyrdom was confirmed on the morning of March 1. "It was as if it were Ashura," she said. "The youth carried a profound sense of revenge. Everywhere you looked, people were dressed in black, mourning like never before."

She added that the organization had organized numerous programs following the martyrdom, renaming the subsequent Eids as "Eid in the memory of martyrs." The youth, she noted, came out wearing red headbands and chanting: "Khamenei is Kausar, and his enemy is Abtar."

"The grief was beyond words," she continued. "One of the most significant outcomes of this tragedy was that those who did not know the leader before, came to know him after. Though he was already known as a revolutionary and visionary figure, his martyrdom served as an eye-opener for many. The blood of this martyr now flows in the veins of all believers."

Mrs. Batool emphasized the leader's unwavering stance despite the enemy's immense technological superiority, pressure, and terrorism. "He never knelt before them. This in itself is a lesson for generations, not just within Iran but beyond borders. They may have killed an individual, but they gave birth to a thought, a movement. Many now call him the 'Martyr of Quds' because all enmity toward him began with his steadfast stand for the oppressed people of Palestine."

She concluded: "History will write about this great leader on golden pages."

During the meeting, Mr. Gulsher Ali Mahdavi, a former member of the organization, shed light on the challenges faced by people across the Middle East for their stance on resistance. He cited examples of individuals in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates who had served for over 15 years, established businesses, and were subsequently thrown out and stripped of their rights after showing their support for Iran — even if that support was as small as a single post on social media. He noted that many, witnessing these threats and the loss of their livelihoods, chose the path of submission and remained silent in the face of oppression.

ABNA correspondent Zainab responded: "The time we are living in has made a very clear distinction between right and wrong. There is no neutral way. Anyone who succumbs to oppression and threats and chooses to remain silent has chosen the path of the oppressor."

During this conversation with Mr. Mahdavi, both Zainab and Mr. Mahdavi, along with others present in the meeting, acknowledged that being on the right side carries a cost — and often that cost could be one's own life. When asked how one could persuade others to choose the path of truth, Mr. Mahdavi replied: "Imam Hussain (AS) taught us this long ago. We have always been faced with choosing between right and wrong. And the fact that there is a cost — and what should be chosen — has already been taught by Imam Hussain (AS)."

He cited the example of Zuhair ibn Qayn, who tried to offer Imam Hussain (AS) everything material to avoid his personal presence, but Imam persuaded him that the cost of this path is life itself — and Zuhair ultimately earned the honor of martyrdom. Reflecting on the reality that choosing the right path often demands the ultimate sacrifice, Zainab recited a powerful Urdu couplet:

جو حق کی خاطر جیتے ہیں، مرنے سے کہاں ڈرتے ہیں جگر

جب وقت شہادت آتا ہے دل سینوں میں رقصاں ہوتے ہیں

(Those who live for truth — how can they fear death?

When martyrdom comes, their hearts leap with joy.)

He also mentioned Habib ibn Mazahir as an example of those who answer the call no matter the cost. Drawing from these examples, Mahdavi emphasized: "Prove our love by action. Be committed. Be a source of strength and courage for others. Be loyal. Stand for justice."

Another guest, Miss Sumera Fatima, shed light on the organization's activities, particularly the active role of women. She spoke of traveling to far-flung villages to teach Islam and the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (AS). "Women in this organization have become active role models for other women. In today's society, while we are at the crossroads of righteousness and wronghood, women can play their role and can make the truth reach people no matter the distance."

The meeting concluded with a collective prayer for the ability to choose the right path regardless of the cost.