AhlulBayt News Agency: Comprehensive sanctions and pressures imposed by Iran’s adversaries failed to hinder the country’s progress and instead helped drive it toward defense self-sufficiency, sustainable deterrence and strategic strength, Defense Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik said on Tuesday.

Speaking simultaneous with massive funeral procession for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Talaei-Nik said the martyred Leader had regarded science, technology and self-reliance as pillars of national power, adding that his strategic approach to scientific and defense development had enabled Iran to build an effective indigenous deterrent capability.

He said Iran had developed and manufactured a broad range of defense equipment using domestic scientific and technological expertise and support for local specialists, adding that these achievements had neutralized the impact of sanctions and turned the country into an exporter of defense equipment.

Talaei-Nik said the experience of the recent US-Israeli-imposed war had further strengthened Iran’s defense capabilities, adding that the large turnout at Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral reflected public support for the country’s political system and the path he had outlined.

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