California, the New Territory of Iran!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a sarcastic response to Donald Trump's claim about the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian diplomats in India published a map of the United States, presenting California as a new territory of Iran.

The Consulate General of Iran in Hyderabad, India, in response to Donald Trump's delusions about ownership of the Strait of Hormuz, published a map of the United States in which California was marked with the phrase "New Territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

As the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after months of war against Iran has become an unattainable dream for Trump, he once again repeated his claim of U.S. ownership over this strategic waterway yesterday to cover up this failure.

Trump, posting an image of the Strait of Hormuz on his Truth Social platform, called it "America's new territory."

A claim that was met with a swift reaction from Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who, referring to the image published by Trump himself, wrote on X, "Just as Trump wrote the name of the Persian Gulf correctly, we will soon correct his delusion about the Strait of Hormuz."

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