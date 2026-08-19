Hate-Mongering Against Muslims in London Continues to Rise

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An organization active in combating Islamophobia announced that the number of reports of hatred and discrimination against Muslims in London in the first half of this year has exceeded the total number of reports recorded throughout the entire year of 2023.

The organization "Tell MAMA," which monitors cases of Islamophobia and hatred against Muslims, described the collected statistics as concerning and said that the annual figures for such cases in the British capital have increased about sixfold from 2021 to 2025.

The organization announced that the available data indicates a continuous increase in hatred against Muslims and added that behind every report is an individual in London who feels unsafe solely because of their religion.

According to these statistics, 313 cases related to hatred and Islamophobia were recorded in 2021. This figure more than doubled in 2022, reaching 818 cases.

The number of these reports has also increased every year since then, reaching a record 1,909 cases last year.

The organization "Tell MAMA" announced that from the beginning of January to the end of June this year, 1,031 reports of hatred and discrimination against Muslims have been recorded in London, a figure that exceeds the total of 1,028 cases recorded in all of 2023.

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