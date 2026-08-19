Monthly Meeting of Bangladesh's Shia Ulema Council Held in Dhaka

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The monthly meeting of Bangladesh's Shia Ulema Council was held this week on Monday at the council's office in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

In this meeting, scholars and officials of Bangladesh's Shia Ulema Council were present and discussed and exchanged views on religious, scientific, and social issues related to the country's Shiite Muslims.

Hojat al-Islam Sayyid Abul Qasim Rizvi, the head of Australia's Shia Ulema Council, also visited the office and met and held talks with the council members.

The participants also discussed the current situation of the local Shiite community, ways to expand mutual cooperation, and the development of religious and social activities.

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