Pakistan Army Says 71 Militants Killed in Balochistan Operation Amid Rising Violence

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said militants it described as being supported from Afghanistan had continued attacks in several parts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Ziarat, Nushki and Mand.

The military said the attacks prompted an expansion of Operation Shaban, a counterterrorism campaign targeting militant positions across the province.

According to the ISPR, security forces destroyed several militant hideouts as well as caches containing ammunition and explosives during the operation. The military put the number of militants killed in the operation at 71.

The claims could not be independently verified, and the statement did not provide details about possible civilian casualties.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province by area, has faced a long-running insurgency involving separatist groups as well as attacks by Islamist militants. The province borders Afghanistan and Iran and has strategic importance because of its mineral resources and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Violence has also continued in neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where police and civilians have been targeted in recent weeks.

In the latest reported incident, a suicide bombing in Dera Ismail Khan killed 12 people and wounded several others. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The renewed violence has added to security pressures facing Pakistan's western regions, where authorities have stepped up military and security operations against militant and separatist groups.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly accused militants operating from or receiving support from neighbouring Afghanistan of carrying out attacks inside Pakistan. Afghanistan's Taliban authorities have rejected allegations that Afghan territory is being used to launch attacks against Pakistan.

The latest developments come amid heightened tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and continuing concerns over militant violence in both Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.