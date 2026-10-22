Quetta Hazara Shia Delegation Raises Community Concerns with Afghan Consul General

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): THE delegation raised concerns about alleged forced evictions, property disputes and the reported closure of religious and educational institutions, urging the Afghan authorities to address the issues.

The delegation included Quetta Friday prayer leaders Allama Syed Hashim Mousavi and Allama Ali Hussain Hussaini, along with Abdul Ali Asghari, Allama Sheikh Wilayat Hussain Jafari, Allama Syed Mahmood Hussaini, Haji Contractor Sarwar, Haji Altaf Hussain and Haji Ghulam Hussain Akhlaqi.

During the meeting, Allama Syed Hashim Mousavi outlined concerns among people in Quetta regarding the reported treatment of the Hazara community in Afghanistan. The issues raised included a reported decision to forcibly displace residents of the Nawabad area in Ghazni, plans to vacate a residential area known as Shahrak-e-Sabz, also referred to as Shahrak-e-Nabizada, and concerns over the reported eviction of residents and businesses in Jebrael, Herat.

The delegation also raised concerns about the reported closure of Khatam al-Nabiyyin Seminary and Kabul University in the Afghan capital.

Allama Ali Hussain Hussaini presented a written memorandum detailing the concerns and objections raised by the delegation. Abdul Ali Asghari separately highlighted a land dispute involving property allegedly confiscated during the era of Abdul Rahman Khan and submitted a written memorandum to the consul general on the matter.

Allama Syed Hashim Mousavi supported the concerns regarding the disputed land and called attention to the issue during the discussion.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Consul General Mawlawi Fazl-ul-Haq Shakir welcomed the delegation and assured its members that their concerns and objections would be conveyed to the authorities in Kabul.

The meeting highlighted concerns among Hazara Shia community representatives in Pakistan about the situation of their community in Afghanistan and their calls for the authorities to address reported displacement, property disputes and restrictions affecting educational institutions.