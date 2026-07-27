MWM Leaders Hold Key Meetings with Political, Tribal, and Academic Figures in Balochistan

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: In a bid to foster dialogue and address longstanding challenges in Balochistan, central leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, along with MWM Balochistan Provincial President Allama Sohail Akbar Shirazi, held a series of high-level meetings with a cross-section of political, tribal, social, and academic figures in Quetta, where they exchanged views on the country's overall situation and the province's security and stability.

The delegation held talks with tribal leader and head of Quetta Development Front Sardar Habib Bareech, retired Agriculture Director and member of Pashto Academy Wazir Khan, member of the Landowners Committee Abdul Khaliq Mashwani, intellectual of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Aslam Khushhal, analyst Muhammad Hanif Bareech, and leader of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League Muhammad Osama Bareech.

During the meetings, detailed discussions were held on the national situation and the law and order environment. Speaking on the occasion, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said that the solution to Balochistan's long-standing issues lies not in the use of force but in dialogue, restoration of public trust, constitutional and democratic processes, justice, and equitable development. The participants also agreed on the need to promote peace, brotherhood, inter-sectarian harmony, and national unity in the province.

Allama Sohail Akbar Shirazi said that the people of Balochistan desire peace, development, justice, and mutual respect. All political, social, and tribal forces must play their collective role for the common national interest so that the challenges facing the province can be overcome.

The meetings also included deliberations on programmes to be held in connection with Independence Day on August 14. In this regard, after consultations with leaders of the Milli Yakjehti Council and Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, it was agreed that Independence Day would be observed with a message of national unity, inter-sectarian harmony, Pakistan's security, stability, and peace in Balochistan.