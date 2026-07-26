Indian Bohra Leader: Iran Stands as Source of Pride for Entire Islamic Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spiritual head of India's Alavi Bohra community has hailed the Islamic Republic of Iran as a beacon of dignity for Muslims and Shias worldwide, voicing unwavering confidence in Iran's ultimate victory amid ongoing regional turbulence.

Syedna Hatem Zakiyuddin, the absolute missionary and leader of the Alavi Bohras, made the remarks during an official meeting with Fariduddin Farid Asr, the Cultural Counselor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India, in the city of Baroda. The visit, conducted at the formal invitation of the Bohra leadership, comes as part of Tehran's sustained outreach to India's diverse religious and minority communities.

The Indian spiritual leader extended his condolences and declared full solidarity with the Iranian nation and government in the wake of recent regional developments. "We are following the recent developments in the region and the courageous resistance of the Iranian nation with deep sensitivity and concern," Zakiyuddin stated. "We firmly believe that Islamic Iran is the definitive victor in this arena. Iran today is a source of pride for the entire Islamic Ummah and the Shia world."

The meeting underscored the deep theological affinities between the two communities. Zakiyuddin traced the history of the Ismaili Alavi missionaries in India and the legacy of his forefathers, emphasizing a desire to bridge sectarian gaps through scholarship. "Our beliefs are remarkably close to one another," he noted, expressing a strong interest in structured religious and academic dialogue to address ambiguities and counter misconceptions surrounding his sect.

Hojatoleslam Hakimollahi, the representative of Iran's Leader in India, echoed this call for unity, enumerating the extensive commonalities between Twelver Shias and Ismaili Shias. "The more we engage in dialogue, the deeper our mutual understanding grows and the more our differences shrink," Hakimollahi said. He stressed the urgency of facilitating more frequent exchanges between senior religious figures of both traditions and organizing academic missions to Iran to participate in joint scholarly committees.

Fariduddin Farid Asr, Iran's cultural envoy, emphasized that the bond between the two communities transcends mere religious affinity. "The shared ties between Iranian Shias and Indian Bohras are not solely based on sectarian closeness; they are rooted in a profound civilizational bond," Asr stated. Highlighting the cultural proximity between the people of Iran and Gujarat, where many Ismaili heritage texts are penned in Persian, he described the Bohras of Gujarat—alongside India's Parsi community—as the steadfast guardians of the Persian language and Iranian culture on the subcontinent.

The high-level visit also included a tour of the Alavi Bohra community's sacred and public sites, including the grand mosque, revered shrines, and their significant library. The repository houses a treasure trove of priceless manuscripts and lithographic prints. Both sides reviewed select works and stressed the urgent need for the critical editing, publication, and revival of some of the library's most valuable holdings, framing cultural heritage preservation as a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship.

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