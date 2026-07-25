Maulana Kalbe Jawad Calls for Dialogue, Equality and Shared Human Values at International Interfaith Conference + Photos

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Prominent Shia scholar Maulana Kalbe Jawad participated in the opening session of the 11th International Interfaith Conference, organized by City Montessori School (CMS), Rajajipuram Campus II, where he emphasized the importance of interfaith dialogue, gender equality, and collective efforts to build a peaceful and inclusive society.

Addressing participants during the inaugural press conference, Maulana Kalbe Jawad said that meaningful dialogue among followers of different faiths is essential for promoting mutual understanding and lasting peace. He stressed that religions should serve as a source of unity rather than division and urged communities to work together in advancing shared human values based on justice, compassion, and respect.

Highlighting the conference's focus on gender equality, he said that a just society cannot be achieved without ensuring equal dignity, rights, and opportunities for both women and men. He noted that education, ethical leadership, and cooperation among religious communities are vital for creating an environment where every individual can contribute to society without discrimination.

The three-day conference is being held under the theme, "Reimagining Our World Together: Placing Gender Equality at the Heart of Humanity." The event has brought together religious leaders, policymakers, educators, and scholars from different faith traditions to exchange ideas on promoting peace, social justice, and global harmony through dialogue and collaboration.

Organizers said the conference aims to encourage constructive engagement among faith communities by drawing on the ethical teachings of different religious traditions and humanity's shared aspirations. Maulana Kalbe Jawad expressed hope that such international platforms would further strengthen mutual trust, cooperation, and understanding among people of different faiths while contributing to a more just, peaceful, and inclusive world.