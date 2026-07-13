“Hussain For All” Interfaith Conference Held in Skardu, Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Religious scholars, community leaders and representatives of different faiths gathered in Skardu, in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region, for the 33rd annual interfaith "Hussein For All " conference, where speakers emphasized the teachings of Imam Hussein as a guide for peace, justice and interfaith harmony.

Organized by the literary organization Bazm-e-Ilm-o-Fun, the conference brought together participants from Gilgit-Baltistan, Jammu and Kashmir, and other parts of Pakistan, including Islamic scholars from different schools of thought, intellectuals, social figures and members of the public.

Speakers described Imam Hussein's teachings as a powerful source of guidance for promoting peace, justice, unity among Muslims, interfaith and inter-sect harmony, religious tolerance and mutual respect. They also reaffirmed their commitment to preserving Gilgit-Baltistan's long-standing traditions of peaceful coexistence and communal harmony.

Among those addressing the gathering were Allama Asghar Dars, Agha Syed Baqar Hussain Al-Hussaini, Maulana Mohsin Ali, Abdullah Gul, Maulana Tariq Hussain, Sheikh Zahid Hussain Zahidi, Mufti Qazi Fahad Chishti, Hindu community leader Lal Bhagat Khokhar and Christian representative Sajjad Masih, along with other scholars and religious leaders.

The speakers described Imam Hussein's sacrifice as a universal symbol of truth, justice, freedom, peace and human dignity. They stressed that his life and legacy continue to inspire dialogue, mutual respect and cooperation among people of different religions, sects and communities.

Participants also underlined the importance of promoting social cohesion, national unity, religious tolerance and interfaith dialogue in today's world, saying Imam Hussein's teachings offer enduring guidance for addressing these challenges.

Organizers said the "Hussein For All" conference has, for more than three decades, served as a platform for fostering peace, brotherhood, religious tolerance and interfaith and inter-sect understanding in Gilgit-Baltistan by bringing together scholars, intellectuals and community leaders from diverse backgrounds.