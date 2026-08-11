Quran and AhlulBayt Are Two Inseparable Sources of Divine Guidance: Kashmiri Shia Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A grand Majlis-e-Aza and Alam Sharief procession was held today, 25th Safar al-Muzaffar, at Dargund Bemina with profound devotion and reverence under the auspices of the Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian and under the leadership of its President, Hujjatul Islam Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al-Safavi.

The gathering continued from morning till evening, with the organisation’s Zakireen reciting marsiyas and paying rich tribute to Imam Hussain (A.S) and the martyrs of Karbala. A large number of mourners participated in the gathering, expressing their deep devotion and attachment to the martyrs of Karbala and the teachings of AhlulBayt (A.S).

Addressing the Majlis, President Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, Hujjatul Islam Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al-Safavi, said that the Holy Quran and the AhlulBayt (A.S) constitute the two inseparable sources of guidance for the Muslim Ummah, as explicitly emphasised by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He stressed that love and devotion towards the AhlulBayt (A.S) should not remain confined to verbal claims or formal religious observances. Rather, he said, genuine love must be reflected through adherence to their teachings, exemplary character, commitment to truth, and practical dedication to justice and righteousness.

Highlighting the timeless message of Karbala, Aga Syed Hassan said that the supreme sacrifice of Imam Hussain (A.S) represented a decisive stand against oppression, falsehood and moral compromise. He said the purpose of Azadari is to keep this message alive while cultivating self-reform, truthfulness, steadfastness and religious consciousness among believers.

He urged the faithful to further strengthen their bond with the Holy Quran and the AhlulBayt (A.S), uphold the sanctity and dignity of Azadari, and translate the message of Karbala into practice in both their individual and collective lives.