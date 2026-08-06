Imam Hussain Taught Humanity Never to Bow to Oppression: Kashmiri Shia Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Arbaeen gathering drew participants from across the Kashmir Valley, who came together to pay tribute to Imam Hussain (A.S) and the martyrs of Karbala in an atmosphere of devotion and remembrance.

Addressing the congregation, Hujjatul Islam Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari said the legacy of Imam Hussain (A.S) continues to inspire people across the world to stand firm against tyranny and uphold truth and justice.

He said the tragedy of Karbala was not merely a historical event but a timeless lesson for humanity, teaching people never to bow before oppression and to preserve the true values and spirit of Islam, even in the face of immense hardship.

Ansari stressed that reforming society is a collective responsibility and warned against remaining silent in the face of injustice. He said individuals who witness oppression, corruption, or wrongdoing and choose not to speak out share responsibility for the spread of those injustices.

"Silence can sometimes amount to supporting oppression," he said, urging people to defend truth and challenge injustice with wisdom, moral integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility.

The Kashmiri cleric also called on young people to make the teachings of Imam Hussain (A.S) a guiding principle in their daily lives. He encouraged them to promote unity, brotherhood, and Islamic values within society while remaining committed to justice, honesty, and truth under all circumstances.

Arbaeen is one of the world's largest annual religious gatherings, bringing millions of pilgrims to Iraq to commemorate the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (A.S), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

Alongside the pilgrimage to Karbala, commemorative events are held by Shia Muslim communities across the world, including in Kashmir, where Arbaeen is observed through religious gatherings, sermons, and mourning ceremonies.