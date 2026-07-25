Pakistani Shia Cleric Calls Karbala a Timeless Message for Humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The annual Youm-e-Hussain (AS) commemorative program was held at the University of Karachi with great reverence and enthusiasm, drawing students and participants together to reflect on the timeless message of Imam Hussain (AS). The event highlighted the enduring significance of Karbala and emphasized the values of justice, truth, and unwavering faith.

The gathering was specially attended by Hujjatul Islam Maulana Syed Farrukh Abbas Rizvi, who delivered the keynote address. Speaking to the audience, he described the tragedy of Karbala as far more than a historical episode, calling it a universal and everlasting source of inspiration for humanity.

Maulana Rizvi said that the stand taken by Imam Hussain (AS) against oppression continues to guide people across generations. He noted that the message of Karbala teaches courage, dignity, and steadfastness in the face of injustice, reminding believers that the struggle for truth is relevant in every era.

He further observed that the supreme sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his devoted companions established an enduring example of moral strength and commitment to divine principles. According to him, Karbala demonstrates that while every sacrifice can be made in the pursuit of righteousness, surrendering before falsehood and tyranny is never an option.

Participants listened attentively to the address and paid tribute to the sacrifices made in Karbala, reaffirming their commitment to the ideals of justice, freedom, and resistance against oppression. The atmosphere remained solemn and reflective throughout the program as attendees remembered the unmatched legacy of Imam Hussain (AS).

The event concluded with prayers seeking Allah Almighty's guidance and blessings, with participants expressing the hope that the Muslim Ummah would continue to follow the noble character of Imam Hussain (AS) and uphold the eternal values embodied in the message of Karbala.