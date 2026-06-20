Imam Hussain’s Life Is Eternal Inspiration for Our Lives: Dr. Sufi Raj Jain

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Karbala is not merely a historical event. It is a living legacy of truth, self-respect, patience, and humanity that has, for centuries, taught the world that no matter how difficult the circumstances may be, one must remain steadfast in one's principles and values.

Dr. Sufi Raj Jain explained that the event which took place in 680 CE (61 AH) on the plains of Karbala in present-day Iraq cannot simply be described as a battle, as doing so would diminish its true significance.

He said, “It was not a struggle for power or authority; rather, it was a confrontation between truth and falsehood, justice and oppression, self-respect and compromise.”

Dr. Sufi Raj Jain stated that Imam Hussain (A.S.), along with his family members and 72 companions, refused to bow before a force that possessed overwhelming resources, military strength, and political power. He chose sacrifice over submission to injustice. This is why Karbala continues to stand as one of the greatest examples of courage and moral integrity for people across the world.

Raj Jain further said that the foremost lesson of Karbala is to remain unwavering in one's principles. Imam Hussain had the option of compromising with the circumstances and choosing a life of safety and comfort, but he valued his principles above his own life. In today’s world, where people often compromise their values for convenience and personal gain, Karbala reminds us that true victory is the one achieved with dignity and self-respect.

Imam Hussain continues to live in the hearts of all those who raise their voices against injustice. Karbala is not merely a story of martyrdom; it is an eternal beacon of awareness, courage, and humanity. If we embrace truth, justice, service, and compassion as part of our daily lives, that would be the most sincere tribute we can offer to Imam Hussain.