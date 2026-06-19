Karbala, Eternal School for All Ages: Pakistani Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Maqsood Ali Domki, a senior member of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, said at the first mourning gathering of the Muharram decade in Balochistan province, "Imam Hussain (a.s.), the grandson of the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h) and the master of the youth of paradise, is the divine light and the beacon of guidance who led humanity from the darkness of ignorance, misguidance, and error toward the light of guidance and the straight path."

He added, "At a time when a large part of the Islamic Ummah had submitted to a corrupt and misguided ruler like Yazid, and the line between truth and falsehood was fading, Imam Hussain (a.s.) emerged like a shining light and, through his uprising, sacrifice, and perseverance, raised the banner of truth and righteousness."

The Pakistani cleric stated, "Imam Hussain (a.s.) not only acquainted the Islamic Ummah but all of humanity with the message of resistance against oppression and tyranny, freedom-seeking, and self-respect, and taught the people of the world the path of standing against oppressors."

Referring to the enduring place of Sayyed al-Shuhada (a.s.) in history, he said, "History bears witness that many kings, rulers, and tyrants of their time have been forgotten, and no trace of them remains, but the blessed name of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (a.s.) is still remembered with respect, greatness, and love throughout the world."

Domki noted, "Imam Hussain (a.s.) is a great ruler whose banner is today raised across the world and will remain raised until the Day of Resurrection. His greatness is such that he alone surpassed a vast army of Yazid's followers."

He emphasized, "The event of Karbala is not merely a historical tragedy, but a living message and a permanent school for all people in every age and time. Karbala teaches us not to submit to oppression, tyranny, dictatorship, and false powers, and to be ready to sacrifice for the realization of truth, justice, and fairness."

This member of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, stating that Muharram is among the "days of God," said, "The purpose of holding Muharram ceremonies is not merely to express grief and mourning, but the thoughts, conduct, teachings, and message of Imam Hussain (a.s.) must be explained and promoted in society so that people can distinguish truth from falsehood and, in the face of the Yazids and Yazidi systems of every era, choose the path of justice, truth, freedom, and human dignity."

In conclusion, he invited Sunni brothers to participate widely in the mourning gatherings and remembrance circles of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) to share in promoting the message of Imam Hussain (a.s.), and for Shia and Sunni to come together and make the teachings of Ashura a part of their individual and social lives.

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