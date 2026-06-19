Intensification of Zionist Regime Attacks on Southern Lebanon / 18 Martyred, 33 Wounded

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Southern Lebanon has witnessed a widespread intensification of Zionist regime attacks since midnight. These attacks included dozens of airstrikes, artillery shelling, and drone strikes, resulting in martyrs and wounded in a number of southern Lebanese towns and villages.

These attacks coincided with clashes in which the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced that it had confronted Zionist military forces attempting to advance toward the Ali al-Taher heights.

Widespread Airstrikes on Southern and Western Beqaa, Lebanon

Zionist regime army warplanes targeted various areas in southern Lebanon, including the towns of Nabatieh, Shukin, Habouch, Mafdoun, the heights of al-Jubur, Tibnin, Kfar Dajal, Harouf, al-Duwair, Wadi Roumin, Kfar Sir, Qaaqaiyat al-Jisr, Kfar Jouz, Wadi Barghaz, Adshit, al-Qatrani, Toul, Sajad, Balat, Deir al-Zahrani, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and al-Sharqiya.

The town of Zlaya in the Western Beqaa region was also targeted.

Zionist regime army drones also carried out attacks against the areas of al-Duwair, Toul, Deir al-Zahrani, Jebshit, Nabatieh, and the al-Abbasiyah-al-Hamadiyah area.

Simultaneously, the Zionist regime's army artillery shelled the Ali al-Taher heights and the areas of Sarifa, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Nabatieh, Kfar Man, Habouch, Qalaouiyeh, Jebshit, Bani Hayyan, Zabdin, Qabrikha, Kfar Jouz, Wadi Salouki, and Adshit.

18 Martyred and 33 Wounded

The Health Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the intense Zionist regime attacks from midnight until morning hours have hampered the process of transferring the martyrs and wounded.

According to preliminary and non-final statistics, these attacks have so far resulted in the martyrdom of 18 people and the wounding of 33 others.

The highest number of casualties was recorded in the town of Harouf, where seven people were martyred and 10 wounded.

In al-Duwair, three civilians were martyred. In the al-Sharqiya area, the number of martyrs reached three and the wounded two. In al-Abbasiyah, one person was martyred.

In al-Qatrani, two people were martyred and two wounded. In Jebshit, two people were martyred.

Also, two wounded were reported in Qaaqaiyat al-Jisr, two wounded in Nabatieh, four wounded in Kfar Sir, two wounded in Adshit, and nine wounded in Habouch.

Resistance: Three Merkava Tanks Destroyed

On the field level, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced that it had targeted a Zionist regime force consisting of an armored unit and an infantry unit that was attempting to infiltrate toward the northern part of the Ali al-Taher heights.

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon said that its forces lured this force into a kill zone and, using various weapons, targeted three Merkava tanks with guided missiles, causing the tanks to be destroyed and set on fire.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon added that the clash continued with rocket and artillery fire.

In a second statement, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced that after the ambush on the Zionist regime forces attempting to infiltrate through a hidden route toward the northern part of the Ali al-Taher heights, another Zionist military force entered the area to evacuate the dead and wounded, using smoke cover and firing dozens of illumination rounds.

According to the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, this force was also targeted by rocket and mortar attacks, sustaining damage.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon emphasized that this operation was carried out within the framework of defending Lebanon and its people, the right of the resistance to confront occupation, and in response to the Zionist regime's violation of the ceasefire.

Hebrew Media: A Very Difficult Night in Southern Lebanon

In contrast, Hebrew media reported dangerous security incidents in southern Lebanon and announced that there were killed and wounded among the Zionist regime's army forces.

These media outlets described what happened as a very difficult night, perhaps the most difficult since the beginning of the hostilities.

Hebrew media also reported that at least four Zionist soldiers, including a battalion commander, were killed as a result of the resistance's anti-tank missile attacks.

According to these reports, the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade of the Zionist regime's army in southern Lebanon was ambushed by guided missiles, resulting in a number of killed and wounded.

Zionist media also claimed that Hezbollah forces engaged in direct clashes during the confrontation with Israeli army attempts to advance toward the Ali al-Taher area.

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