Attacks on Lebanon, Obstacle to the Tehran-Washington Dialogue Path: CNN

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A diplomat familiar with the negotiation process has stated that Iran, before returning to negotiations with the United States in Switzerland, has demanded guarantees regarding the end of hostilities in Lebanon. According to this source, Tehran has emphasized that the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon must be implemented in accordance with the provisions of the signed agreement.

He added that mediators are currently working to resolve this issue and address the existing disagreements.

The diplomat also said that the negotiations scheduled between Iran and the United States were "temporarily postponed" following Israel's recent attacks on Lebanon, but did not announce a specific time for resuming the talks.

These remarks come as Israeli attacks on various areas of Lebanon continue, and the issue of the Lebanese front has become one of the main obstacles to the implementation of the understanding between Tehran and Washington.

Previously, technical negotiations between Iran and the United States to reach an agreement were scheduled to begin on Friday in Switzerland. However, the Swiss Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that the negotiations that were supposed to be held today between Iran and the United States in the country have been canceled.

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