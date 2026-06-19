Delegation from Pakistan to Travel to Iran to Attend Funeral of Martyred Leader of Revolution

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, in his speech today at the country's National Assembly, stated that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited Pakistan to participate in the funeral and burial ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei.

Sharif said that the country's delegation will attend the ceremony in accordance with its duty.

The body of the martyred Leader of the Revolution is scheduled to be buried at the shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.) on Thursday, July 9, 2026, corresponding to the 24th of Muharram and the night of the martyrdom of Imam Sajjad (a.s.), following funeral processions in Tehran and the holy city of Qom.

**************

End/ 345E