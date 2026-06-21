Iran Parliament Deputy: Martyred Leader Funeral to Showcase National, Political Authority

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hamidreza Hajibabaei, referring to the funeral of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, says that public farewell ceremonies will be a maneuver of Iran’s national, political and international authority.

Speaking at a meeting of the committee overseeing the funeral ceremony in Hamedan Province on Saturday, Hajibabaei noted that commemorating the Leader, who elevated Iran into a major world power and smoothed all the unevenness with his martyrdom, is one of the main goals of the upcoming ceremonies.

Stating that the event is the manifestation of the continuation of the path of the Islamic Revolution and Ashura, he said it should be held in such a way that all people with different tastes and ideas can attend it.

He called on the relevant committees and groups to lay the groundwork to manage the floods of people, who will be heading to Mashhad, Qom, and Tehran, to bid farewell to their beloved Imam, adding that the Iranian nation stands together and honors the memory of their martyrs.

The deputy speaker, who represents the people of Hamedan in Parliament, referred to the mass presence of Iranians on the streets for martyred anti-terror icon, Major General Qassem Soleimani, saying that such ceremonies turn into healing medicine for wounds and hearts.

The public farewell ceremonies for Ayatolha Khamenei will be held on July 4-5 at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, followed by funeral processions in the cities of Tehran and Qom on July 6 and July 7, respectively.

The final funeral ritual will take place on July 9 in the holy city of Mashhad, and the late Leader will be laid to rest at the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) the same day.

Ayatollah Khamenei and several members of his household were martyred in a terrorist US-Israeli strike targeting his residence in Tehran on February 28, the first day of the joint war of aggression against Iran.

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