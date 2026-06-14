Martyred Leader Ayatollah Khamenei to Be Laid to Rest at Imam Reza Shrine on July 9

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province, on July 09.

The office responsible for preserving and publishing the works of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution has announced the schedule for farewell, funeral, and burial ceremonies for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

According to a statement issued by the office, farewell ceremonies for the martyred Leader’s body will be held at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on July 4 and 5, corresponding to the 19th and 20th days of Muharram.

A funeral procession in Tehran is scheduled for July 6, while another procession will take place in the holy city of Qom on July 7.

The final funeral ceremony will be held in the holy city of Mashhad on July 9, coinciding with the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sajjad (AS). The statement said the martyred Leader will be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

The organizers invited “all noble and dear people, the free people of the world, followers of the school of Islam, and those interested in Iran” to attend the ceremonies and bid farewell to the martyred Leader, according to Press TV.

The statement also thanked government bodies and popular groups for extensive preparations, stressing that the principal role in organizing the ceremonies would belong to the people themselves as “the true owners of the mourning,” adding that an unparalleled display of public participation is expected.

Further details of the ceremonies will be announced later.

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