Iran's Human Rights Council Condemns US Strike on Drinking Water Reservoirs

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's High Council for Human Rights has condemned a recent US military strike targeting drinking water reservoirs in southern Iran as a violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and fundamental human rights.

In a statement released on Friday, the council said the attack had caused damage to critical facilities responsible for supplying and distributing drinking water in several southern regions of the country, including Sirik County in Hormozgan Province.

The statement further noted that water supply facilities and infrastructure serving the essential needs of civilians are protected under international law and should be shielded from attack or destruction, emphasizing that damage to such infrastructure could have broad and long-lasting consequences for public health, sanitation, human security, and the daily lives of affected populations.

The body further stressed that access to safe and sufficient drinking water is a fundamental human right recognized under international human rights standards and United Nations interpretations, adding that any military action that disrupts or deprives civilians of access to drinking water constitutes a serious violation of those rights.

The organization also cited the principle of distinction under international humanitarian law, which requires parties to a conflict to differentiate between military objectives and civilian objects, noting that attacks on water-related infrastructure, regardless of the justification provided, are inconsistent with these obligations and violate the international commitments of states.

Expressing concern over the humanitarian consequences of the reported damage, the statement highlighted the potential impact on vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and people with medical conditions, calling on relevant international bodies, including United Nations human rights mechanisms, to examine the humanitarian and human rights implications of such actions.

It further asserted that the United States bears international responsibility for damage inflicted on civilian infrastructure and for any resulting humanitarian consequences, stressing that Washington should be held accountable and provide compensation in accordance with international legal principles.

The statement concluded by saying that Iran reserves the right to pursue legal and international action through relevant channels, urging the international community to condemn attacks on civilian infrastructure and uphold the principles of human rights and international law.

In a pre-dawn attack on Wednesday, the US military deliberately destroyed two water reservoirs in southern Iran’s Hormozgan province, cutting off drinking water to more than 20,000 residents as temperatures in the region soared to nearly 50 degrees Celsius.

The targeting of water infrastructure has drawn sharp condemnation from Iranian officials and international legal experts, who say such attacks may constitute war crimes under international humanitarian law.

Iran said the attack on civilian water facilities has been formally registered as a war crime case for prosecution.

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