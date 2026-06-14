Tens of Thousands Gather in Lahore to Mourn Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency: People have held a large gathering in the Pakistani city of Lahore to mourn the death of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and declare their firm support for Iran and its resistance against the ongoing US-Israeli aggression.

Tens of thousands gathered in Minar-e-Pakistan Square in Lahore on Saturday to commemorate Ayatollah Khamenei and support Iran’s battle against foreign aggression.

Muslims from across Pakistan's Shia and Sunni communities gathered in the square, holding flags of Pakistan, Iran and Palestine and chanting slogans against the United States and the Israeli regime.

The demonstrators also declared their allegiance to the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

They called for increased unity among Muslim countries to offset the conspiracies of the Israeli regime and its plans to occupy more lands in Muslim countries.

The demonstrators also condemned US President Donald Trump’s contribution to Israel’s criminal activities in Muslim countries, including in Gaza and in Lebanon.

The massive demonstration came on the anniversary of the first round of US-Israeli aggression on Iran, which took place in June last year and lasted for 12 days.

It also came after a 39-day US-Israeli aggression on Iran ended with a ceasefire mediated by Pakistan in early April.

Muslims in Pakistan and many other Islamic countries have declared their full support for Iran since the country came under the US-Israeli aggression on February 28, the day on which Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred in an airstrike on his compound in Tehran.

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