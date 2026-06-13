Imam Hussain Belongs to All Muslims, Speakers Tell Lahore Peace Conference

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The conference was organized by the Lahore district chapter of the Shia Ulema Council and held at the Salman Farsi Auditorium of Muhammadi Mosque. It was chaired by Punjab focal person Qasim Ali Qasmi and attended by a number of religious scholars and leaders from different schools of thought.

Speakers stressed that Imam Hussain belongs to the entire Muslim community and is not the exclusive figure of any particular sect. They said that devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt has been expressed for centuries through commemorations and mourning gatherings, although different Muslim communities may observe these traditions in different ways.

The participants called for the removal of restrictions on religious gatherings and processions held in remembrance of Imam Hussain. They argued that administrative procedures and regulations should not create obstacles for such events.

The speakers also said that Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees religious freedom to all citizens and maintained that gatherings held within private premises should not require official permission. They rejected what they described as unconstitutional policies, claiming that such measures create difficulties at the local level.

At the same time, they reaffirmed their commitment to continuing religious commemorations and urged authorities to facilitate and support peaceful events. The participants called on police and local administrations to cooperate with organizers and ensure that commemorations are held without disruption.