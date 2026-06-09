Pakistani Shia Scholar Call for Unity and Enhanced Security Ahead of Muharram

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The appeal was made during the "Azadari Arrangements Conference" organized by the Jaafria Alliance Pakistan at Nishtar Park in Karachi. The conference was chaired by Jaafria Alliance President Allama Syed Shehenshah Hussain Naqvi and attended by representatives of religious organizations, mourning processions, mosque and imambargah trustees, community leaders, and volunteer groups.

Among the participating organizations were the Shia Ulema Council, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, the Central Organization of Azadari, Imamia Students Organization, Imamia Organization, Majlis Zakireen-e-Imamia, Khoja Shia Ithna-Asheri Jamaat, Pak Muharram Association, Payam-e-Wilayat Foundation, and several other religious and social groups.

Participants discussed preparations for Muharram, including organizational challenges, security concerns, and proposals aimed at ensuring the peaceful conduct of religious gatherings and processions.

Addressing the conference, Allama Naqvi said that this year's Muharram holds particular significance due to global tensions that have escalated since the month of Ramadan and recent international developments. He said that increased international attention on the School of Ahl al-Bayt and the global Shia community places greater responsibility on mourners of Imam Hussain.

He urged religious scholars and speakers to use Muharram gatherings to promote the teachings of Imam Hussain, the values of the Prophet Muhammad's family, inter-Muslim unity, and the principles of justice and truth. According to Naqvi, conveying the message of Karbala to a wider audience should remain a central objective during the commemorations.

The Jaafria Alliance leader also emphasized the importance of fostering unity, mutual respect, and social harmony during Muharram, while discouraging divisions and sectarian tensions.

"If we succeed in effectively promoting the message of Imam Hussain and strengthening unity within the Muslim community, it will be a source of satisfaction before God, the Holy Prophet, and his family," he said.

Naqvi called on authorities to ensure comprehensive security arrangements for religious gatherings and mourning processions throughout the mourning period. He maintained that decisions regarding the conduct and traditions of Azadari should remain the responsibility of mourners and their representative organizations, while government authorities should focus on maintaining law and order, providing security, and facilitating the peaceful observance of religious events.

He expressed confidence that, as in previous years, the administration would play an active role in safeguarding participants and ensuring the smooth and peaceful conduct of Muharram commemorations across the country.