Muharram Is Time for Self-Reformation and Renewed Commitment to Imam Hussain’s Mission: Shia Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The proceedings began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an by Qari Mohammad Saleem Dar, followed by a traditional Kashmiri marsiya presented by Zakir Syed Aijaz Kazmi.

Addressing the gathering, Hujjat-ul-Islam Aga Syed Mujtaba Abbas Mosavi Al-Safavi outlined the agenda for Muharram 2026 and highlighted the responsibilities of organizers, Nohakhwans, volunteers and mourners. He stressed the importance of discipline in processions, adherence to the Muharram timetable issued by Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, participation in Morning of Ashura and Day of Ashura programmes, coordination with the administration, observance of prayers, and maintaining simplicity and dignity in all mourning activities.

During the interactive session, participants emphasized the need for greater youth participation, stronger organizational coordination, preservation of the traditional spirit of Azadari, strict observance of law and order, and large-scale participation in the central Ashura procession at Budgam.

Delivering the presidential address, President Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal Muslimeen Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al-Safavi, called upon the faithful to welcome Muharram with devotion, discipline and a spirit of self-reformation. He said that Imam Hussain (AS) rose for the reformation of the Ummah and that every believer should use Muharram as an opportunity to improve one's character, conduct and commitment to Islamic values.

The President emphasized that Azadari should remain simple, traditional and firmly rooted in the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (AS). He urged mourners to avoid innovations and practices inconsistent with Islamic teachings and to preserve the authentic form of mourning handed down by previous generations. Stressing the sanctity of Ashura, he advised mourners to refrain from eating until after noon and then partake only of simple food, while spending the day in grief, remembrance and devotion to Imam Hussain (AS).

Aga Syed Hassan further stressed the importance of attending Morning of Ashura Majalis and Day of Ashura processions in large numbers, strictly following the organizational timetable, and maintaining peace, discipline and decorum throughout Muharram observances. He said that it is the collective responsibility of the community to keep the message and mourning of Imam Hussain (AS) alive in the manner desired by the Ahlul Bayt (AS).

The meeting concluded with prayers for the successful observance of Muharram, the unity and well-being of the Muslim Ummah, and for the people and martyrs of Palestine, Iran and Lebanon.