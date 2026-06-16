Photos: Meeting Held in Lucknow Between Azadari Anjuman and District Administration for Muharram Arrangements

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A key meeting held in Lucknow at Avadh Point, Nakhas, between the Anjuman-e-Matami and officials of the District Administration Lucknow in connection with arrangements for Muharram. During the meeting, Anjuman-e-Matami and other community organizations discussed important issues with district administration officials regarding improved arrangements and law and order for processions, religious gatherings throughout Muharram.