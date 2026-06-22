18th International Muharram Exhibition Opens in Lucknow with Global Participation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 18th International Muharram Exhibition 2026 has opened its doors in the Indian city of Lucknow, bringing together artists from across the globe to present the universal message of Ashura and the culture of Imam Hussein (PBUH) through the powerful medium of art.

Held at the historic Lal Baradari monument in the Qaiser Bagh district of Lucknow, the cultural event features an array of artworks, photography, and depictions of mourning traditions, all capturing the enduring legacy of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him), interfaith harmony, and the shared bonds of humanity.

The exhibition was inaugurated under the banner "Keeping the Lamp of Humanity Alight," seeking to convey themes of truth-seeking, justice, sacrifice, spirituality, and peaceful coexistence through an artistic lens. Works spanning photography, painting, and calligraphy — all centered on the tragedy of Karbala, mourning rituals, and Ashura heritage — have been placed on public display.

The opening ceremony was attended by prominent academic and cultural figures, including Professor Alam Ali Mahdi, Vice-Chancellor of Lucknow University, alongside a host of scholars, artists, and dignitaries. Organizers stressed that the core objective of the event is to build a cultural bridge between nations and faiths through the shared language of art — a language capable of carrying the message of Ashura far beyond geographic and doctrinal boundaries.

Broad Participation from Domestic and International Artists

The 18th edition of the exhibition has drawn considerable participation from artists hailing from various Indian cities as well as multiple countries. In total, 30 photographers, 36 calligraphers, and 22 painters have presented works themed around Muharram, Karbala, and the culture of mourning.

Contributing artists represented Iran, Iraq, China, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Egypt, Turkey, Britain, and India, with numerous Indian artists from different regions also taking part to showcase elements of Muharram's rich cultural and historical tapestry.

A Manifestation of Unity and Religious Coexistence

A standout feature of this year's exhibition has been the broad participation of artists and visitors from diverse religious and sectarian backgrounds. Beyond Shia artists, members of the Sunni community as well as Hindu artists actively contributed their works — a vivid reflection of India's tradition of cultural plurality and religious coexistence.

Organizers maintain that the tragedy of Karbala does not belong to any single sect or nation; rather, it carries a profoundly human and universal message capable of uniting peoples and cultures around shared values of justice, human dignity, and moral integrity.

Ashura Culture Through the Lens of Art: From Qom to Jalalpur

In a special segment of the exhibition, Musaddiq Reza Qomi, the artistic curator representing the Islamic Republic of Iran, presented a collection of visual and cultural works depicting mourning traditions, religious heritage, and the cultural landscape of Iran, with a particular focus on the holy city of Qom.

These works, centered on the culture of Husseini mourning in Iran, sought to introduce international audiences to the deep bond between the Iranian people and the movement of Ashura, as well as their profound devotion to Imam Hussein (PBUH). Alongside them, images capturing traditional mourning ceremonies in India's Jalalpur region were also displayed, underscoring the emotional, cultural, and religious commonalities shared by diverse nations in their love for the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and their commitment to keeping the memory of Karbala alive.

Tribute to the Child Martyrs of Minab

One of the most deeply moving sections of the exhibition was a special artwork dedicated to the memory of the child martyrs of the Minab school tragedy in Iran. The piece, infused with profound humanity and emotion, honored the memory of the young victims.

Visitors to this section viewed the work with tearful eyes, paying their respects to the martyred children of Iran and expressing solidarity with their grieving families. The tribute stood as a powerful illustration of the intersection between art and the values of resistance, innocence, and sacrifice.

Art as a Vehicle for the Message of Ashura

Participants — including artists, researchers, intellectuals, social activists, and guests from all walks of life — underscored the importance of holding such events. They argued that cultural and artistic exhibitions centered on Muharram and Ashura are far more than mere showcases of artwork; they serve as effective platforms for promoting peace, brotherhood, interfaith dialogue, and transmitting the universal message of Imam Hussein (PBUH) to new generations and global public opinion.

Extensive Indian and International Turnout

The 18th International Muharram Exhibition 2026 has witnessed a strong presence of artists, calligraphers, painters, and photographers from across India and around the world.

Among the Indian participants were figures from Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Aligarh, Srinagar, Dehradun, Moradabad, Gurugram, Prayagraj, Shimla, and beyond, all presenting works inspired by the culture of Ashura. A dedicated group of Lucknow-based photographers also played a key role in enriching the exhibition by documenting the ritualistic and visual dimensions of Muharram.

On the international front, artists from Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Turkey, Greece, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Britain, and Bosnia contributed works that vividly illustrated the cultural diversity and global resonance of Ashura's message.

Ashura: A Common Language for Nations

In their concluding remarks, organizers emphasized that the movement of Imam Hussein has today evolved into a common language uniting nations — a language that, transcending ethnic, religious, and geographic divides, brings people together around the values of justice, freedom, human dignity, and the struggle against oppression.

Art, they believe, remains the most potent instrument for conveying this universal message, and the International Muharram Exhibition in Lucknow stands as a compelling testament to that cultural and human capacity.

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