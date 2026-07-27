Spain condemns settler violence in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Spanish government said on Sunday that ongoing Israeli attacks against Palestinians are being carried out under a state of impunity, calling for those responsible for crimes and violations against Palestinian civilians to be held accountable.

In a statement, Madrid condemned the Zionist settlers’ violence in the occupied West Bank, noting that the latest escalation resulted in the killing of four Palestinian civilians.

Spain urged the Israeli government to take immediate measures to halt the escalation and ensure that perpetrators of settlers’ attacks are brought to justice. It also called for an end to settlement expansion policies and the impunity enjoyed by those responsible for attacks on Palestinian civilians.

Madrid stressed that Israeli occupation, as the occupying power, bears legal responsibilities under international law and must take concrete steps to prevent further attacks and protect Palestinian civilians.

The statement follows deadly clashes in the town of Tell on Friday between Palestinian residents and settler militias, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, which left four Palestinians dead and others injured, while an occupation officer and soldier were also killed.

Rights groups have documented around 3,100 attacks by the occupation’s settlers since the beginning of 2026, resulting in Palestinian casualties, the burning of homes, the destruction of thousands of trees, and the seizure of large areas of Palestinian land.

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