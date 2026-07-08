Poll: One-Third of US Americans Believe Israel Committed Genocide in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new poll has found that about one-third of US adults believe Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians during its war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The AP-NORC poll, published on July 7, found that a similar proportion of Jewish Americans, 30 percent, also believe Israel has committed genocide in the blockaded Palestinian territory. By contrast, only two in 10 US adults said genocide had "not been committed."

While 75 percent of Jewish adults viewed the response to the October 7, 2023 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood as “justified” at its outset, only four in 10 hold that view for the current brutal onslaught on Gaza.

After decades of reliable bipartisan backing for Israel, the poll also exposed a dramatic erosion of support for the longtime US ally with rising opposition from Democrats and signs of division among Republicans.

This shift is expanding across age groups, as 57 percent of older Democrats now advocate for more Palestinian support, compared to 39 percent two years ago.

Simultaneously, 62 percent of Democrats say the US is “not supportive enough” of the Palestinians.

Republicans remain more aligned with the status quo, with 60 percent describing US support as “about right.”

However, enthusiasm for deepening the alliance is fading, as the share of Republicans who believe the US is “not supportive enough” of Israel has plummeted from 39 percent to 15 percent since 2024.

Internal discord is also visible among younger Republicans – 20 percent of whom now describe Israel’s actions in the blockaded Palestinian territory as genocide.

This internal fracturing in the US is mirrored globally as Israel’s international reputation plummets amid its genocidal campaign in Gaza and wider military aggression.

A June 4 Pew Research Center poll spanning 36 nations revealed that a majority of people worldwide now hold an “unfavorable view” of Israel.

Public support in the United States for Israel's military campaign is also waning, including among groups that have traditionally backed the regime.

The shift extends to political leadership. Majorities in most countries surveyed said they had "no confidence" in Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "do the right thing regarding world affairs."

The depth of Israel's diplomatic isolation is most acute in Europe and Muslim-majority nations, where opposition has become nearly universal.

In countries like Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands, approximately half of the population holds a “very unfavorable” view of Israel, while at least 90 percent of left-leaning citizens across much of Europe and Australia view the state negatively.

Back in April, polls showed that close to 60 percent of US citizens viewed Israel unfavorably following the joint US-Israeli war of aggression on Iran.

...................

End/ 257