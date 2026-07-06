LA Times: Unprecedented Funeral of Martyred Leader, Display of National Unity, Resolve for Harsh Revenge

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In its field report from Tehran, the Los Angeles Times was compelled to reflect the historic scenes of the massive crowd at the Monday procession; a crowd that, according to the newspaper, surpassed even the funeral of General Soleimani in 2020, and the aerial images broadcast by the Islamic Republic's state TV confirmed its unprecedented scale. Referring to the carrying of placards reading "Death to Trump" and "Death to Netanyahu" and the hanging of their effigies, the media outlet described this movement not as mere mourning, but as a declaration of national resolve for "harsh revenge" and the continuation of the martyred leader's path, and citing the mourners, confirmed their commitment to seeking retribution and continuing the path of resistance.

The report further analyzed the magnificent funeral within the context of post-war negotiations with the United States and acknowledged that Iran is using this display of unity as leverage to achieve its strategic demands, such as sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, advancing its nuclear program, and resolving regional disputes. Referring to the suspension of negotiations until the end of the ceremony, the LA Times made clear that Tehran's message is that any agreement is contingent upon America's acceptance of the new field realities; realities in which Iran, relying on its geopolitical position, has taken hold of the pressure lever and is managing the "time game" to its advantage.

In its concluding section, the newspaper attributed the absence of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, due to security measures, and the simultaneous widespread closure of thoroughfares, airports, and daily life, to the country's coherent management in organizing this great event. The Los Angeles Times, despite attempts to exaggerate challenges, was ultimately compelled to reflect this truth that the Islamic Republic, backed by the million-strong presence and revolutionary fervor, has once again proven that the threats and assassinations of its enemies not only do not weaken the nation's will, but multiply their determination to continue the path of the martyrs and fulfill divine promises.

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