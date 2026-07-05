Reflection of the Epic Funeral in The Independent; Acknowledgment of Iran's National Power

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In its report from Tehran, The Independent, despite the usual approach of Western media in highlighting weaknesses, was compelled to speak of the passionate scenes of tens of thousands of people, armed forces, seminary students, and various segments of society at the Imam Khomeini (r.a.) Prayer Grounds, citing images broadcast by Iran's state TV. While mentioning the presence of three other sons of the late leader (Hojjat al-Islams Mostafa, Meysam, and Masoud Khamenei) beside the body and the tribute paid by the President and the Speaker of Parliament, the media outlet focused on the absence of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mujtaba Khamenei.

The report continues by referring to the political-economic achievements resulting from the ceasefire after the 40-day war and, citing Iranian officials, describes the release of billions of dollars in blocked assets and the lifting of sanctions as a "victory over the superpower." The Independent also cited Trump's statements about the impact of rising energy prices on accelerating peace and confirmed that negotiations were suspended for one week for the funeral ceremonies. Although this media outlet also mentioned the casualties and financial losses of the war, it ultimately could not avoid reflecting the reality that Iran, by controlling the Strait of Hormuz and striking U.S. bases, has gained significant concessions at the negotiating table.

The Independent enumerated the extensive funeral programs, including ceremonies on Monday in Tehran, then Qom, the holy shrines in Iraq (Najaf and Karbala), and finally the holy city of Mashhad, and referred to the authorities' arrangements for transportation, food, and accommodation for millions of people. In conclusion, despite exaggerating the physical absence of the new leader, this media outlet could not ignore reflecting the grandeur of the people's presence and national solidarity in mourning the high-ranking martyrs; although it failed to analyze the reasons for this widespread presence and its roots in faith and revolution. The Independent's report overall presents an image of a powerful and determined Iran that continues the path of resistance and victory even in the most difficult circumstances.

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