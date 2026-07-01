Civilizational Vision of Martyred Leader Transcends Geographical Borders; Collapse of Western Hegemony Through Weapon of Thought

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A special session on "The Legacy of the Martyred Leader of the Revolution; Civilizational Foresight and the Islamic Ummah" was held this evening, Wednesday, at the ABNA news agency meeting hall, with presentations by Hojat al-Islam Dr. Dirbaz, a member of the Assembly of Experts, and Hojat al-Islam Mousavizadeh, the director of the International Higher Educational-Research Complex of Seminaries.

Hojat al-Islam Dr. Dirbaz, at this session, stating that the intellectual foundation of the martyred leader is based on "anti-tyrannical monotheism" and the rejection of arrogance, stated that this Quranic view cast its shadow over all aspects of his management, from international relations to the family, and gave a revelatory structure to his civilizational thought. Emphasizing the necessity of transforming humanities as a prerequisite for civilization-building, he noted that he had stressed the Islamization and localization of knowledge for years so that its fruits would appear as a foundation in all executive and judicial pillars of the country.

He continued, referring to the fact that in the leader's intellectual system, art is not entertainment but a strategic tool for managing society's emotions and directing civilization, stating that with a jurisprudential view, he introduced women as civilization-building individuals with a status higher than the West's commodity-oriented views. Hojat al-Islam Dr. Dirbaz, explaining his identity-giving approach to Sunnis and the establishment of justice for religious minorities, stated that this civilizational legacy as a whole forms a single system for guiding all of humanity toward moral excellence and spiritual growth.

Also, Hojat al-Islam Mousavizadeh, at this session, stating that the martyred leader over 37 years of leadership had initiated a continuous "civilizational training" on a global scale, explained the fruition of this model across a vast geography from Nasiriyah in Iraq to the heart of Latin America. Emphasizing that the modern Islamic civilization in his intellectual system is based on the "Quranic good life" and distinct from merely material Western models, he stated that the spiritual influence of this thought has now reached such an extent that even in deprived areas whose names are barely found on maps, Shiites, through modern technologies, seek to follow this school. He also noted that the unprecedented reception of concepts such as justice and spirituality in Latin America indicates the precise alignment of this civilizational system with the innate needs of humanity in the contemporary era.

The director of the International Higher Educational-Research Complex of Seminaries, in another part of his remarks, considered the transition from passivity to the "diplomacy of resistance" as the strategic legacy of the martyred leader and emphasized the necessity of the rule of ethics over technology. Citing a concrete example of the successful model of resistance economy, he referred to the experience of the martyred Nasrallah in Lebanon and said that while Lebanese banks had blocked people's assets, interest-free loan funds based on the leader's thinking became a solution for people's lives. Mousavizadeh, referring to the fact that in this civilizational view, scientific and technological progress is tied to spiritual components, stated that the prohibition of nuclear weapons by the leader precisely stems from this link between religious jurisprudence and moral modernity, seeking security not in Western military pacts but in "endogenous popular resilience."

Hojat al-Islam Mousavizadeh, concluding his remarks, by outlining the civilizational horizon of 1414 based on the statement of the Second Step of the Revolution, described the legacy of the martyred leader as a driving path for the movement of the Islamic Ummah. Stating that entering new scientific fields such as "artificial intelligence" from his perspective is a "civilizational competition" to break the monopoly of global powers and bridge the digital divide, he stated, "Iran's membership in international pacts such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the move toward de-dollarization are not merely economic measures, but civilizational preparations for neutralizing sanctions and creating parallel trade networks within his intellectual system."

He also, emphasizing that the audience of this civilizational message is not only Iran and the Islamic world, but all the oppressed and awakened consciences in the West, referred to his letters to European students and Western elites and stated that this civilizational thought has been built with the aim of changing the global balance of power in favor of the righteous; a path to which, according to him, the entire world today is indebted and influenced by the lofty thought of this divine man.

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