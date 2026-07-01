Only 36 Percent of Israelis Trust Regime's Cabinet

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The results of the latest survey in the occupied territories show that Israelis' trust in the cabinet and the Knesset (parliament) of the Israeli regime has dropped sharply, with only 36 percent trusting the cabinet and 39 percent having no trust in it at all.

According to the Zionist newspaper Maariv, the results of the latest survey by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics indicate a decline in Israelis' trust in the political, security, and judicial institutions of this regime.

According to the survey results, only 52 percent of Israelis trust the police force and 48 percent trust the judicial system of the Israeli regime, but the lowest trust belongs to the cabinet and the Knesset.

These results show that 52 percent trust the police force, while 40 percent distrust it.

In the political sphere, the results of the Central Bureau of Statistics survey show that only 36 percent trust the cabinet, while 39 percent have no trust in it at all.

Israelis' trust in the Knesset has also reached its lowest point, with only 33 percent trusting the Knesset, while 60 percent distrust it.

The survey results also show differences in trust levels based on religious and ethnic affiliations and different attitudes between religious and secular groups in the occupied territories, indicating the continuation of disagreements among Israelis regarding the institutions of the Israeli regime.

Recently, based on another Maariv poll, 63 percent of Israelis expressed concern about the future of the Zionist regime. In contrast, 31 percent said they had no particular concern, and 6 percent did not express an opinion on the matter.

This poll also shows that the level of concern among opponents of Benjamin Netanyahu is significantly higher, with 78 percent of voters from opposition parties expressing concern about the regime's future. However, even among supporters of the ruling coalition parties, the situation is not entirely calm; although 51 percent of them said they had no particular concern, 44 percent also expressed concern about the regime's future.

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